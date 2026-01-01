Texas Tech’s Morton Practices Ahead of Crucial Orange Bowl Showdown

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Texas Tech quarterback Behren Morton is out of his walking boot and has been practicing fully this month ahead of the No. 4 Red Raiders’ College Football Playoff quarterfinal against No. 5 Oregon. Speaking to reporters Tuesday, Morton expressed confidence in his health after battling a hairline fracture in his right fibula since mid-October.

Morton stated that the Red Raiders’ 26-day break since their Big 12 Championship game has allowed him to prepare effectively for Thursday’s matchup at Hard Rock Stadium. ‘This whole bowl prep has been really good for me,’ Morton said. ‘I’ve been basically a hundred percent in practice as far as team reps. I feel healthier and better prepared than I have in a long while.’

The quarterback, who has thrown for 2,643 yards this season with 22 touchdowns and 4 interceptions, played through pain for much of the second half of the season. He detailed his struggles, saying, ‘Staying in a boot the entire week and then playing was not fun at all.’

Morton’s return to form is crucial as Texas Tech makes its first-ever CFP appearance. The team has performed well, finishing the regular season with a 12-1 record and leading the nation in scoring margin.

Despite his injury history, Morton remains optimistic. He emphasized the importance of being able to practice fully again. ‘It makes a big difference,’ he noted, highlighting that he feels better both mentally and physically.

Backup quarterback Will Hammond, who had stepped in during Morton’s absence, is out for the season with a knee injury. If Morton struggles, Mitch Griffis, an experienced player, will serve as backup. Griffis has performed well this season, completing over 72% of his passes.

As Oregon prepares for the matchup, they understand the significance of the game for both teams. Kickoff is set for Thursday at 12 PM ET.