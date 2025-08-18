Texas Tech’s Quinten Joyner Faces Potential Season-Ending Knee Injury

Lubbock, Texas – Texas Tech running back Quinten Joyner is feared to have suffered a season-ending knee injury. The sophomore, who transferred to Texas Tech last December, was projected to be a vital part of the Red Raiders’ offense this season.

Joyner joined Texas Tech just before spring practices and had three seasons of eligibility left. He is from Manor, Texas, the same high school that produced Tahj Brooks, the school’s all-time rushing yards leader. Joyner was ranked as one of the top transfer portal running backs, finishing ninth nationally and 145th overall by 247Sports.

With Joyner’s injury, Texas Tech, now ranked No. 23 in the preseason AP Top 25, must quickly alter its offensive plans. Joyner was expected to be the team’s primary running back, leaving sophomores J’Koby Williams and Macari Dickey to step into more significant roles. Last season, Williams and Dickey rushed for a combined 461 yards and three touchdowns on 82 carries.

Williams finished last season with 236 rushing yards and two touchdowns, while Dickey added 225 rushing yards and one score. Both had 41 carries each in the previous season, and they must now carry a heavier load for the Red Raiders.

Before transferring, Joyner played two seasons at USC, appearing in 17 games. In 2024, he rushed for 478 yards and three touchdowns on 63 carries, catching 12 passes for 89 yards and one touchdown. His total of 567 all-purpose yards ranked fourth among the Trojans.

The Red Raiders are entering the 2025 season as co-favorites to win the Big 12, listed at +550 alongside last year’s champions. Texas Tech will open its season against its first opponent on Aug. 30.