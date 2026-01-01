No. 15 Texas Tech Set for Matchup Against Winthrop

LUBBOCK, Texas – No. 15 Texas Tech is gearing up for its final non-conference game of the season against Winthrop at 1 p.m. on Sunday at United Supermarkets Arena. The Red Raiders, with a record of 9-3, have been dominant at home, boasting a perfect 6-0 record this season.

Texas Tech holds the third-longest active streak in the nation with 45 consecutive non-conference home wins, including a stellar 22-0 record under head coach Grant McCasland. “Coach Prosser has an awesome offensive team, and they’re really competitive,” McCasland said. “This will be a great opportunity for us to improve ahead of conference play.”

In their last outing, Texas Tech scored a thrilling comeback victory over then-No. 3 Duke, rallying from a 17-point deficit in the second half. Toppin led the effort, scoring 23 of his game-high 27 points in the second half, earning him the Big 12 Player of the Week honor.

This season, Toppin averages 21.6 points and 10.5 rebounds per game, leading the Red Raiders. He recorded his sixth double-double in the win against Duke, showcasing his growth as a pivotal player. Teammate Anderson, who has been a standout this season, leads the Big 12 and ranks fourth nationally with 7.3 assists per game.

Winthrop arrives in Lubbock with an 8-6 record and a recent win against Clinton, where they dominated by a score of 107-41. Logan Duncomb leads the Eagles with 15.8 points and 7.5 rebounds per game. Last season, Winthrop faced Arkansas, suffering an 84-83 defeat, while Texas Tech lost to the Razorbacks 93-86.

Texas Tech enters this matchup currently scoring an impressive 83.5 points per game, with four players averaging double digits. Toppin and Anderson will be key contributors as they prepare to transition into Big 12 play, where they will face Oklahoma State next Saturday.

As both teams prepare for the contest, fans can expect an exciting matchup as the Red Raiders look to extend their successful non-conference streak.