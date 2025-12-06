Texas Tech Signs Coach Joey McGuire to New Long-Term Contract

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Texas Tech has finalized a new seven-year contract with head football coach Joey McGuire just days before the Red Raiders compete in the Big 12 Championship Game. The agreement, announced on Tuesday, secures McGuire’s position through the 2032 season.

Sources confirmed to ESPN’s Pete Thamel that the contract averages nearly $7 million annually and includes incentives based on future success in the Big 12 and postseason. McGuire, who has led Texas Tech to a historic 11-1 record, expressed gratitude for the support he has received.

“I couldn’t be more thankful for Kirby Hocutt and our administration for the belief in this football program,” McGuire said. “My family and I love Lubbock, this university, and this fan base.”

Texas Tech, currently ranked No. 4 in the College Football Playoff rankings, will play No. 11 BYU in the championship game. This marks the first appearance in the Big 12 Championship Game for the Red Raiders since the conference was formed.

McGuire’s record after four seasons stands at 34-17, tying him for the most wins by a Texas Tech coach in that span. Athletic director Kirby Hocutt praised the team’s progress and future potential under McGuire’s leadership.

“Our success this season is not a one-year plan,” Hocutt said. “We fully intend to be an annual contender in the Big 12 Conference with our eyes on the College Football Playoff each and every season.”

Yahoo Sports first reported the details of McGuire’s contract extension, which replaces a previous six-year deal worth $26.6 million. Under the new terms, McGuire will start at $6.5 million next season, with an annual increase of $100,000, peaking at $7.1 million by 2032.