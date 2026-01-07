Sports
Texas Tech Signs 7-Foot Center Stephanie Okechukwu Midseason
LUBBOCK, Texas — As the Big 12 conference play kicks off, Texas Tech’s women’s basketball team has landed a major midseason recruit. The Red Raiders have signed 7-foot tall center Stephanie Okechukwu, according to multiple sources familiar with the situation.
Okechukwu, who hails from Nigeria, boasts an impressive 7-foot-4 wingspan. However, her eligibility to play immediately is contingent upon NCAA approval. The team had not officially announced her signing by Thursday afternoon, but coach Krista Gerlich did share a video on social media that shows Okechukwu confidently palming two basketballs with the caption, “Walking into the New Year feeling 7 feet tall!”
The towering player has already made waves in the basketball community, easily dunking one-handed in various clips. If approved, she will become the tallest player currently in women’s college basketball, surpassing the 6-foot-10 centers, Nicole Dominguez of Middle Tennessee State and Abbie Boutilier of Eastern Illinois.
Several Power 4 programs, including West Virginia, pursued Okechukwu before she committed to the Red Raiders. To finalize her recruitment, an assistant coach traveled to Africa a few weeks ago. This signing adds to a growing trend of midseason international players joining major conference teams, with Mississippi State signing French guard Melissa Guillet and South Carolina bringing in center Alicia Tournebize from France.
Mississippi State coach Purcell commented positively on Guillet’s potential impact, saying, “Adding Melissa this late in the year is an awesome opportunity. Her international experience will be huge for us.” Meanwhile, South Carolina’s Dawn Staley expressed optimism that Tournebize would also be available this month.
Texas Tech currently boasts a 15-0 record, marking the best start in program history. They recently defeated UCF 73-55 and are ranked No. 23 in the latest USA TODAY Sports college women’s basketball poll. Under coach Gerlich, in her sixth season, the team has developed one of the league’s strongest defenses, ranking third nationally in opponent effective field goal percentage.
Okechukwu’s arrival could further enhance their defensive capabilities, as her size and skill set provide an imposing presence at the rim.
