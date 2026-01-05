Texas Tech Welcomes 7-Foot-1 Center Stephanie Okechukwu to Women’s Basketball Team

LUBBOCK, Texas – The Texas Tech Lady Raiders women’s basketball team has signed 7-foot-1 center Stephanie Okechukwu from Umunneochi, Nigeria. Head coach Krista Gerlich announced her addition on January 2, 2026, and the team is awaiting the NCAA‘s decision on her eligibility.

“Stephanie has finally arrived in Lubbock and she was worth the time, effort and teamwork that went into getting her here,” Gerlich said. “Her ability to protect the rim and alter shots will be unique to one.”

Okechukwu, who attended high school in Japan, can speak three languages: English, Igbo, and Japanese. She is expected to major in business as she joins the team this semester.

“The relationships built over the last two years gave us an opportunity to recruit and eventually sign Stephanie,” said associate coach Erik DeRoo. “She is an incredible person in every aspect of her life and we cannot wait for Lady Raider Nation to meet her.”

Okechukwu previously played basketball in the Philippines and Japan and plans to make history as the tallest women’s college basketball player ever. At 21 years old, she joins a Texas Tech team that is undefeated at 15-0 this season, currently ranked 21st in the AP Top 25.

Head coach Brandon Schneider of the Kansas Jayhawks commented on Okechukwu’s height, stating, “That’s a tall, tall person,” while expressing concern about the challenges her presence poses for their team.

The addition of Okechukwu strengthens an already formidable Texas Tech defense, known for its ability to limit opponents’ scoring, with a focus on improving rebounding efforts.

The NCAA’s decision regarding Okechukwu’s eligibility could determine when she will first play for the Lady Raiders in the Scarlet and Black.