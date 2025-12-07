Sports
Texas Tech Wins First Big 12 Championship After Four Decades
ARLINGTON, Texas — Texas Tech University achieved a historic milestone Saturday, capturing its first Big 12 championship. The Red Raiders defeated BYU 38-10 at AT&T Stadium, marking a significant triumph for the program, which had not won an outright conference title since 1955.
Coach Joey McGuire, who has been on a four-year quest for this title, fought back tears as he celebrated the victory with university stakeholders, including board chair Cody Campbell and athletic director Kirby Hocutt. The win ended decades of frustration for Texas Tech football, which had long sought such a significant accolade.
As the confetti fell, McGuire embraced his team and reflected on their journey. The Red Raiders invested heavily in their roster, acquiring 22 transfer players this offseason, which contributed to their remarkable 12-1 record this season.
Under McGuire’s leadership, the team demonstrated skill and resilience throughout the season, winning each game by at least 21 points. General Manager James Blanchard emphasized the success of their ambitious roster build, stating, “Mission accomplished. We’ve got an opportunity to go win a national championship, and I like our chances.”
The Texas Tech defense played a crucial role in the championship game, limiting BYU to just 110 yards after a strong initial drive. Linebacker was instrumental, securing two interceptions in the game.
Quarterback, who has been dealing with a hairline fracture in his fibula, expressed excitement for the upcoming College Football Playoff. He stated, “If you let us get healthy, I really believe we’ve got another gear.” This victory assures Texas Tech a top-four seed and a first-round bye in the playoffs.
McGuire and his players are now focused on the next challenge and aim to continue their winning momentum in the playoffs, proving skeptics wrong who doubted their expensive roster strategy.
Recent Posts
- Automated User Behavior Triggers Content Access Restrictions
- SEPTA Contract Negotiations Could Lead to Strike Affecting Philadelphia Schools
- Fantasy Football Expert Insights on Week 14 Tight End Picks
- Ja’Marr Chase Nears 1,000 Yards, Eyes NFL Milestone
- Tiger Woods Hosts Hero World Challenge Despite Not Competing
- Meghan Trainor’s Christmas Album Redefines Holiday Cheer
- Insights for Week 14 NFL Fantasy Showdowns
- Bills Dominate Steelers 26-7 in Crucial Week 14 Matchup
- Snowy Showdown: Bills Face Key Playoff Challenge with Star Power
- Margot Robbie Prepares for Wuthering Heights Release
- Malik Harrison Prepares for Showdown Against Former Ravens Team
- Buffalo Bills Stadium Construction Hits 75% Completion Despite Delays
- NFL Rookie Rankings: Top Players Making Impact in 2025 Season
- Browns’ QB Challenges and Future Outlook Amid Season Struggles
- Netflix Faces Challenges as It Attempts to Secure Box Office Success
- Vasco Modifies Lineup Ahead of Final Brasileirão Match Against Atlético-MG
- Bills Players Fined Following Week 13 Victory Against Steelers
- Myles Garrett Eyes NFL Sacks Record During Week 14 Matchup
- David Njoku’s Future with Browns in Jeopardy as Rookie Shines
- Real Madrid Aims for Victory Against Celta Vigo in La Liga Showdown