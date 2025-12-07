Texas Tech Wins First Big 12 Championship After Four Decades

ARLINGTON, Texas — Texas Tech University achieved a historic milestone Saturday, capturing its first Big 12 championship. The Red Raiders defeated BYU 38-10 at AT&T Stadium, marking a significant triumph for the program, which had not won an outright conference title since 1955.

Coach Joey McGuire, who has been on a four-year quest for this title, fought back tears as he celebrated the victory with university stakeholders, including board chair Cody Campbell and athletic director Kirby Hocutt. The win ended decades of frustration for Texas Tech football, which had long sought such a significant accolade.

As the confetti fell, McGuire embraced his team and reflected on their journey. The Red Raiders invested heavily in their roster, acquiring 22 transfer players this offseason, which contributed to their remarkable 12-1 record this season.

Under McGuire’s leadership, the team demonstrated skill and resilience throughout the season, winning each game by at least 21 points. General Manager James Blanchard emphasized the success of their ambitious roster build, stating, “Mission accomplished. We’ve got an opportunity to go win a national championship, and I like our chances.”

The Texas Tech defense played a crucial role in the championship game, limiting BYU to just 110 yards after a strong initial drive. Linebacker was instrumental, securing two interceptions in the game.

Quarterback, who has been dealing with a hairline fracture in his fibula, expressed excitement for the upcoming College Football Playoff. He stated, “If you let us get healthy, I really believe we’ve got another gear.” This victory assures Texas Tech a top-four seed and a first-round bye in the playoffs.

McGuire and his players are now focused on the next challenge and aim to continue their winning momentum in the playoffs, proving skeptics wrong who doubted their expensive roster strategy.