News
Texas Teen Missing Since Christmas Eve, Dashboard Video Released
San Antonio, Texas – Camila Mendoza Olmos, a 19-year-old woman, has been missing since December 24, Christmas Eve, authorities say. Newly released dashboard camera footage may provide crucial leads in her disappearance.
Investigators previously shared security footage showing a woman believed to be Mendoza Olmos searching her car at 7 a.m. on the day she went missing. Now, the Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar revealed the dash cam video showing a woman walking alone a few blocks from her home, potentially Mendoza Olmos.
“The clothing description matches, but I can’t confirm with 100% certainty it’s her,” Salazar said in a news conference. The sheriff hopes releasing this footage might prompt others to check their own surveillance cameras for similar sights.
Search efforts have been extensive, with sheriff’s deputies and community volunteers working around the clock. Salazar stated that Mendoza Olmos’s mother became concerned after she didn’t return from her morning walk, which is unusual for her.
Authorities from multiple agencies, including the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security, have joined the search. They are monitoring border crossings, considering the possibility that Mendoza Olmos may have crossed into another country.
Salazar confirmed that Mendoza Olmos, a U.S. citizen, was not detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement, easing concerns over her legal status. The only items she took from her home were her car keys and possibly her driver’s license, leaving her phone behind.
Despite a recent breakup, authorities do not suspect foul play, stating the breakup was amicable and that family members are working with investigators. However, information suggests that Mendoza Olmos may be in “imminent danger,” prompting further urgency in the search effort.
Mendoza Olmos was last seen wearing a baby-blue and black hoodie, baby-blue pajama bottoms, and white shoes. Anyone with information about her whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office at (210) 335-6000 or via email at [email protected].
