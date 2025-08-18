Texas Unveils New Driver License Design with Enhanced Security Features

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) introduced a redesigned driver license (DL) and identification (ID) card on Aug. 18, 2025. This update includes enhanced security features aimed at deterring counterfeiting and identity theft.

All new licenses and ID cards issued first on Monday will utilize tamper-resistant polycarbonate material, which officials say is extremely difficult to replicate. Previously issued cards will remain valid until their printed expiration dates.

“The way driver licenses are made can make a big difference in terms of public safety,” said Sheri Gipson, chief of the DPS Driver License Division. “This new card design will make it even more difficult for criminals to produce counterfeit cards, and it enhances ways we can protect Texans’ identities from being stolen.”

In place of the old gold star, the new cards feature a black, laser-engraved star in the upper right corner to signify compliance with the federal REAL ID Act. The redesign also reorganizes personal information to be clearer and more readable, aiding in identification and verification.

The background of the new cards incorporates elements from the Texas state flag, such as red, white, and blue layered behind a gold state seal. A blue outline of the state is shown on the bottom right, and a smaller photograph of the license holder is nested inside. Additionally, several gold-colored running horses are depicted at the bottom of the license.

The Texas DPS emphasized that residents are not required to replace their existing licenses unless they are nearing expiration.