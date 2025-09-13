Sports
Texas Volleyball Beats Louisville in Thrilling Five-Set Showdown
FORT WORTH, Texas – The No. 2 Texas Volleyball team improved to 5-0 after a thrilling 3-2 victory over No. 4 Louisville at the Shriners Children’s Showdown at the Net on September 10, 2025. The match showcased a strong performance by Texas, with a final score of 23-25, 25-16, 21-25, 25-22, and 16-14.
Torrey Stafford led the Longhorns with her fourth double-double in five matches, contributing 20 kills and 18 digs, alongside three aces. Freshmen players also stepped up, with notable performances from two teammates who recorded career-high double-digit kills, finishing with 16 and 14 kills, respectively. Junior setter delivered a strong game, surpassing 1,500 career assists with 37 on the night.
The victory marks the third time in head coach Jerritt Elliott’s career that the Longhorns have beaten four ranked teams within their first five matches, having previously accomplished this in 2009 and 2022.
The first set saw Texas fall behind early, dropping it 25-23. Louisville took a commanding 5-0 lead and finished with the final three points despite both teams recording 16 kills.
However, Texas bounced back in the second set, winning 25-16 and holding Louisville to a negative .061 attack percentage. The Longhorns’ defense, led by Stafford with three blocks, proved pivotal as they recorded a total of eight blocks in this set.
Set three was tightly contested, with Louisville claiming a 25-21 win after a crucial seven-point run. Yet, Texas battled back, winning the fourth set 25-22. Spears’ five kills helped lift the Longhorns, as they limited Louisville to just 11 kills.
The decisive fifth set started rough for Texas, but they quickly equalized with a five-point run, eventually sealing the match with a 16-14 win. The Longhorns will host No. 9 Arizona State in their next match on Sunday, September 14, at 2 p.m. in Gregory Gym.
Recent Posts
- Marlins Legend Luis Castillo Celebrates 50 Years Today
- Texas Volleyball Beats Louisville in Thrilling Five-Set Showdown
- Charli XCX Celebrates Wedding in Sicily with Friends
- San Jose Sharks Face Anaheim Ducks in Rookie Faceoff Opener
- UN Faces Challenges in Afghanistan After Earthquake and Worker Restrictions
- Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford Set for Epic Showdown on Netflix
- Apache Debuts with Intensity at NXT’s Women’s Speed Tournament
- UCLA’s DeShaun Foster Under Pressure After 0-2 Start
- 2025 High School Football Scores: Highlights from Week 2
- Jacquemot, Jimenez Kasintseva Shock Top Seeds in Guadalajara
- Terrell Owens Joins Deion Sanders at Colorado for Pre-Game Motivation
- Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Set for Record-Breaking Opening Weekend
- Justice for JonBenét Ramsey Fades with Death of Key Investigator
- New Reports Highlight Challenges in Children’s Health and Nutrition
- Grey’s Anatomy Season 22 Set for Major Cast Changes
- Baton Rouge High School Football Scores Update for Week Two
- Verlander Aims for Redemption Against Dodgers Tonight
- Brian Cox Wears Kilt to Premiere, Creates Hilarious Moments
- Panamanian Players Set for Showdown in Liga MX Match
- Playoff Picture Tightens as MLB Regular Season Nears End