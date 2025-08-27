Teyana Taylor Premieres Short Film ‘Escape Room’ Alongside New Album

Culver City, CA — On August 22, Amazon Music hosted the premiere of Teyana Taylor’s new short film ‘Escape Room,’ coinciding with the release of her album of the same name. The event, which featured a star-studded red carpet, was followed by a screening and a live Q&A moderated by Lena Waithe.

The festivities took place at Amazon Music’s Culver City headquarters and were streamed live on Twitch and the Amazon Music app. Notable guests included Courtney Gilbert, Jodie Turner-Smith, Aaron Pierre, Erica Peeples, Niecy Nash-Betts, and Lucky Daye, all celebrating Taylor’s return to music after a five-year hiatus.

Escape Room marks Taylor’s first album since 2020 and showcases her talents as a singer-songwriter, dancer-choreographer, and actress-director. Released under Taylormade Enterprises, Inc./Def Jam Recordings, the album debuted on August 22, featuring 22 tracks and collaborations with stars such as Jill Scott and Tyla.

In her latest project, Taylor explores themes of healing and self-discovery, drawing from her own life’s challenges. The album’s singles, including ‘Long Time’ and ‘Bed of Roses,’ provide insight into her emotional journey.

While discussing her comeback, Taylor told Billboard, “Coming back to music and being able to do it on my terms was a big turn-on for me.” She also emphasized the significance of her short film, stating, “It’s the visual representation of my scars, the picture of my healing, and a mirror for anyone ready to face their own truth.”

In addition to her musical endeavors, Taylor’s film has already amassed over one million views on YouTube, showcasing her versatile talents and creative vision. The film features contributions from her all-female production company, The Aunties, and includes key songs from the album.

As excitement builds surrounding her work, Taylor continues to engage with her fans through social media, expressing gratitude for their support. She stated, “THE ESCAPE ROOM SHORT FILM HAS HIT A MILLIIIIII ON YESTERDAY’S DEBUT @youtube LETS KEEP RUNNING IT UPPPPPPPPP!!!!! YALL DA BEST!!!”