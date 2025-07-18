Thai Golfer Sadom Kaewkanjana Shines at The Open Championship

Royal Portrush, Northern Ireland — Thai golfer Sadom Kaewkanjana shot a remarkable three-under 68 during the first round of The Open Championship on Thursday. Battling rain and winds, Kaewkanjana showcased his skills, demonstrating focus and poise amid the challenging conditions.

Kaewkanjana, ranked No. 262 in the world, attributes his calmness to a unique experience he had in 2023, when he stepped away from professional golf to live as a Buddhist monk. “Stay in the present, stay in my mind,” the 27-year-old said after his round. “It’s made me focus, forget everything outside, just live in the present. I really enjoy being a monk.”

Since turning professional in 2018, Kaewkanjana has notched two wins on the Asian Tour. His best major result was finishing tied for 11th at The Open in 2022, marking a historic achievement for Thai golfers. After his stint as a monk, he returned to the PGA Tour, feeling more composed and focused on his game. “I was cut off from the rest of the world when I was ordained,” he explained. “That made me feel more calm. I was able to concentrate more, which will help me improve my game of golf.”

As he heads into Friday’s second round, Kaewkanjana is just one shot behind a leading group that includes England’s Matt Fitzpatrick and Denmark’s Jacob Skov Olesen, among others. Winning at The Open is part of his goal to break into the top 50 of the world rankings and ultimately play in the Masters.

Despite the applause for local favorite Rory McIlroy, who finished tied for 20th with a one-under 70, the spotlight was firmly on Kaewkanjana after his impressive showing. McIlroy acknowledged the support from fans in Northern Ireland but also felt the pressure that comes with it. “I feel the support of an entire country out there,” McIlroy said. “But at the same time, you don’t want to let them down.”

Meanwhile, World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler also started well, tying with Kaewkanjana at three-under par. Scheffler noted he was surprised by the leading score and expressed confidence heading into the remaining rounds. “Only three back with 54 holes to go, I’m really happy with where I am,” he remarked.

The second round of The Open Championship is set to begin Friday at 6:35 a.m. local time, with anticipation building for more exciting golf at Royal Portrush.