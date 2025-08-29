Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra Ousted in Court Ruling

Bangkok, Thailand — A Thai court removed suspended Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra from office on Friday, ruling she breached ethics rules during a controversial phone call with Cambodia’s former leader. The court’s decision throws the country into new political turmoil.

Paetongtarn, a member of the influential Shinawatra political family, took office as the youngest prime minister in August 2024 and served only a year. The Constitutional Court ruled 6 to 3 that she “lacks the qualifications and possesses prohibited characteristics” under the Thai constitution.

The court’s ruling stemmed from a leaked phone call on June 15 with former Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, in which she criticized her military’s handling of border tensions that escalated into violent clashes. In the call, she suggested readiness to assist Hun Sen, which sparked national outrage and accusations of compromising Thailand’s interests.

Following the ruling, Paetongtarn publicly apologized to the Thai people, insisting her remarks were intended to ease tensions. “I thank my nation, religion, and the king. This is another moment that the court’s ruling has changed the political landscape,” she said in a news conference.

Her political fate is emblematic of the broader struggles within Thailand’s political system, where the judiciary has played a significant role in shaping leadership. Paetongtarn’s removal comes amidst a backdrop of conflict and controversies surrounding her family, well-known for their tumultuous history in Thai politics.

The ruling necessitates that the Pheu Thai Party now nominate a new prime minister, with Chaikasem Nitisiri as a likely candidate. However, uncertainty looms regarding support from coalition partners after other political figures, such as Anutin Charnvirakul, resigned in response to the scandal.

Strategically, Paetongtarn’s ouster may also signal the precarious situation facing parties allied with Thaksin Shinawatra, as they have oscillated between popularity and political instability over the years.

As the Pheu Thai Party navigates this latest political crisis, the future of both the party and the Shinawatra legacy hangs in the balance.