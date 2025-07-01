Thailand’s Prime Minister Suspended Amid Ethical Controversies

BANGKOK, Thailand — Thailand’s Constitutional Court suspended Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra on July 1, 2025, while it considers a case that could lead to her dismissal. The court’s decision follows a petition by 36 senators accusing her of dishonesty and violating ethical standards during a leaked phone conversation with Cambodia’s former leader, Hun Sen.

While the court reviews the case, Deputy Prime Minister Suriya Juangroongruangkit will assume the role of caretaker prime minister. Paetongtarn has 15 days to respond to the allegations but will continue to serve in her cabinet position as culture minister.

The Constitutional Court stated there was a “reasonable cause to suspect” constitutional violations on Paetongtarn’s part. As political pressure mounts, Tourism Minister and Pheu Thai Party Secretary-General Sorawong Thienthong assured the public, saying, “Government work doesn’t stop, there is no problem.”

The controversy stems from a June 15 conversation between Paetongtarn and Hun Sen, intended to ease tensions over an ongoing border dispute. In the call, she referred to Hun Sen as “uncle” and criticized a Thai army commander, prompting outrage among the public.

Public sentiment has turned against Paetongtarn, with her approval rating plummeting from 30.9% in March to 9.2% in a recent poll. As protests calling for her resignation erupted in Bangkok, her coalition’s majority in parliament has become precarious, with signs of a no-confidence vote looming.

Paetongtarn has framed her remarks during the call as an attempt to foster peace and avert military conflict, insisting she only intended to shield the country from further tensions.

The political landscape for Paetongtarn, the youngest prime minister in Thai history, reflects broader challenges facing the Pheu Thai Party, long a part of the powerful Shinawatra political dynasty. This is only her tenth month in power, following the dismissal of her predecessor, Srettha Thavisin, over a previous ethical violation.

Adding to Paetongtarn’s troubles, her father, Thaksin Shinawatra, also faces legal issues. He recently appeared in court regarding charges of insulting Thailand’s monarchy, a serious accusation that could result in a lengthy prison term. Thaksin, who returned to Thailand in 2023 after years of exile, has denied the allegations and remains a controversial figure in the nation’s politics.