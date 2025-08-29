News
Thailand’s Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra Removed from Office
Bangkok, Thailand – Thailand’s Constitutional Court has ruled to remove Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra from office due to a controversial phone call with former Cambodian leader Hun Sen. The court’s decision came after a lengthy review of the case, which had drawn significant public attention and criticism.
Paetongtarn’s dismissal makes her the fifth prime minister to be removed by the court since 2008. The ruling stems from accusations of an ethical breach related to a leaked conversation in which she referred to Hun Sen as ‘uncle’ and made disparaging comments about a senior Thai military commander during escalating border tensions.
In her statement to the press, Paetongtarn expressed her respect for the judicial system but expressed disappointment in the ruling, stating, ‘I pass on my support to the next administration.’ She thanked her supporters for the opportunity to serve over the past year.
The court’s verdict concluded that her actions raised public doubts about whether her conduct served Thailand’s interests. The ruling was passed by a 6-3 vote and cited that her behavior failed to uphold ethical standards expected of a prime minister under the constitution.
Referring to her commitment to the people, Paetongtarn said, ‘What I adhere to the most is the lives of the people, both soldiers and civilians.’ She insisted her phone call was intended as a peaceful negotiation rather than an undermining of the Thai military.
Following her suspension in July amid public outcry, the ruling marks a significant blow to the Pheu Thai Party and the political legacy of the Shinawatra family, which has been a dominant force in Thai politics for decades.
Political analysts note that this incident reflects ongoing tensions within Thailand’s power structure, particularly with the military and royalist elements of the government. A new acting prime minister, Phumtham Wechayachai, is expected to fill the void until a vote is held in the House of Representatives.
As the political situation unfolds, the ramifications of this ruling may further complicate Thailand’s national dynamics, raising concerns over the stability of the current administration and the future of the Shinawatra political legacy.
