Thalapathy Vijay’s ‘GOAT’ Secures Rs 43 Crore on Opening Day at the Indian Box Office

The latest film featuring Tamil superstar Thalapathy Vijay, titled ‘GOAT‘ (Greatest of All Time), has debuted at the box office with a commendable performance, earning Rs 43 crore on its opening day in India.

A significant portion of this collection, amounting to Rs 38.3 crore, was generated from Tamil screenings, while the Telugu and Hindi versions brought in Rs 3 crore and Rs 1.7 crore respectively, according to film trade portal Sacnilk.

It’s noteworthy that the Hindi version of the film, ‘Thalapathy Is The Goat’, was not screened at major national multiplex chains such as PVR, Inox, and Cinepolis in North India due to the makers’ inability to comply with the theatrical guidelines. These guidelines require a minimum eight-week gap between a film’s theatrical release and its premiere on over-the-top (OTT) platforms.

Despite this setback, the non-Hindi versions were released in South Indian markets. The film received mixed reviews from audiences, with some praising Vijay’s dual role performance, while others criticized the storyline for being thin.

While ‘GOAT’ has made a solid start, it fell short of the record set by Thalapathy Vijay’s previous film, ‘Leo‘, which collected Rs 64.8 crore on its first day at the domestic box office.

<p'Directed by Venkat Prabhu, ‘GOAT’ centers around a character named Gandhi, who works as an agent with the Special Anti-Terrorist Squad (SATS). After a considerable period of service, Gandhi is summoned for a critical mission.

The film features a talented ensemble cast, including Prabhu Deva, Prashanth, Sneha, Jayaram, Yogi Babu, and Mohan.

‘GOAT’ was released in theaters worldwide on September 5 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.