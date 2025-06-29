Thalia Besson Returns as Geneviève in ‘Emily in Paris’ Season 5

PARIS, France — Thalia Besson will reprise her role as Geneviève in the fifth season of the popular romantic comedy series “Emily in Paris,” currently in production. Variety confirmed the news, indicating that Besson is joining a cast that includes Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gouery, William Abadie, and Ashley Park.

The show, which follows the adventures of Emily Cooper, features a mix of fresh faces and returning favorites. Besson initially joined the cast in Season 4, playing a cunning antagonist who creates tension in Emily’s life, particularly in her relationship with French chef Gabriel, portrayed by Lucas Bravo.

In Season 4, Geneviève, an ambitious NYU graduate, attempted to steal clients and win Gabriel’s affection from Emily. The season ended dramatically when Gabriel visited Emily in Rome, promising new conflicts in the upcoming episodes.

Production for Season 5 began last month in Rome before shifting back to Paris. The storyline picks up soon after the events of Season 4, as Emily navigates her new role in Italy while juggling her romantic interests, including Marcello, played by Eugenio Franceschini.

Reflecting on her time on the show, Besson shared that she felt initially intimidated but was welcomed warmly by the cast. “I was the new person coming in, which can be scary, but everyone was so welcoming,” she said, praising Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu for mentoring her.

Besson also expressed gratitude for the creative freedom she had regarding her character’s fashion choices, allowing her to showcase her personal style and contribute to the show’s signature aesthetic.

As excitement builds for Season 5, fans can expect more complex storylines and character developments, particularly surrounding Emily’s romantic life.