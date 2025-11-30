Thanksgiving Travel Booms Amid Steady Gas Prices Across U.S.

Washington, D.C. — Thanksgiving 2023 is shaping up to be a busy travel period, with nearly 82 million Americans expected to journey at least 50 miles from home, according to AAA. This number marks a record high, up 1.6 million from last year, despite ongoing concerns about inflation and rising credit card debt.

This year, Thanksgiving travelers are finding some relief at the gas pump. GasBuddy forecasts a national average price of $3.02 per gallon over the holiday, mirroring last year’s price. This makes 2024 and 2025 notable for marking the lowest Thanksgiving gas prices since the pandemic, when averages peaked at $3.39 a gallon in 2021 and $3.56 in 2022.

Many states are reflecting this stability, with almost 30 states reporting average gas prices below $3. Oklahoma currently offers the lowest prices, averaging just $2.50 per gallon. California, however, tops the list for the highest gas prices at approximately $4.63 per gallon, with Hawaii and Washington following closely behind.

The decline in prices can be traced to a significant drop in crude oil costs, which have fallen by about 17% since June. Patrick de Haan, GasBuddy’s head of petroleum analysis, noted that with the completion of maintenance season for refineries, fuel output is expected to rise. He stated, “With refinery maintenance now wrapping up, that’s going to mean that refineries are able to ramp up oil into their plants.”

Although gas prices may fluctuate due to increased demand during Thanksgiving week, overall demand remains low at this time of year. AAA highlighted that this seasonal decline in demand contributes to lower prices at the pump.

In addition to gas prices, the aviation industry is addressing safety with a significant recall of Airbus A320-family aircraft. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy reported that airlines are working with Airbus and the FAA to complete necessary software updates to avoid major disruptions during the busy travel season. Airlines like American, Delta, and United are currently undertaking these updates, which involve reverting to an earlier software version.

Despite the challenges, airlines are optimistic about maintaining service continuity during Thanksgiving travel. Duffy assured travelers that progress on the updates is being reported across affected carriers, emphasizing the swift action to minimize disruptions.

As millions prepare to travel for Thanksgiving, the combined factors of stable gas prices and prompt airline safety measures offer some reassurance. Travelers anticipate a smoother journey this holiday season.