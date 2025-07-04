Thiago Silva’s Journey: From Injury to Success in Football

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil – At 40 years old, Thiago Silva continues to shine on the football field. His remarkable longevity in high-level football is not just by chance; it’s the result of careful planning, individualized training, and dedicated effort. Since 2016, Silva has maintained a specialized care routine with physiotherapist Bruno Mazziotti. Their professional relationship began while Silva played for the Brazilian national team.

Silva set a clear goal after Brazil’s elimination in the 2018 World Cup: he wanted to be part of the team in Qatar in 2022. According to Mazziotti, preparation began long before that World Cup, focusing on injury prevention, physical adjustments, and balanced training loads. The outcome was significant: Silva became a starter in another World Cup and has enjoyed a solid career that included stints with PSG and Chelsea before returning to Fluminense.

Despite achieving international recognition, Silva’s commitment to his career remains strong. Mazziotti said, “He knows exactly what he needs to do. He neither exaggerates nor neglects. He found the right balance.” Silva also pays close attention to his diet, enhancing his game with tactical awareness, prioritizing anticipation over brute physical strength in confrontations.

Currently with Fluminense, Silva plays a key leadership role both on and off the pitch. In a recent match, he played a crucial part in the team’s 2-0 victory over Inter Milan in the Club World Cup in the U.S. His performance and inspiring presence were crucial. “Our courage has to outweigh our fear,” he told the team on FluTV, emphasizing the importance of seizing every opportunity.

As Fluminense prepares to face Al-Hilal on Friday, July 4, at 4 p.m. (Brasilia time), Silva remains focused. Even in the absence of suspended teammate Renê, the team believes in their collective strength—strongly influenced by Silva’s exemplary attitude. Mazziotti remarked that he does not see Silva departing from football when his playing career ends. He believes that Silva will become one of the best football coaches, standing alongside other greats like Filipe Luís.