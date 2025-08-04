Third Child Dies After Barge Hits Sailboat in Biscayne Bay

MIAMI, FL — The tugboat pushing a barge that collided with a sailboat carrying summer campers in Biscayne Bay has drawn scrutiny after maritime experts raised concerns about whether it was operated by a licensed captain. The crash occurred on July 28, killing three girls and critically injuring another.

Maritime regulations indicate that tugboats under 26 feet are not required to have licensed operators. According to experts, the only stipulation is that the operator must be a U.S. citizen. A review by the Miami Herald confirmed this loophole in the Coast Guard‘s navigational rules.

The barge involved in the incident was transporting a crane and other construction materials. Experts suggest that the crane may have blocked the operator’s view. Although the Coast Guard has not confirmed the barge’s dimensions, a Herald analysis estimated that it is under 26 feet.

“Companies try to take advantage of these rules,” said a retired tugboat captain. “The Coast Guard needs to reevaluate these regulations to prevent tragedies like this.”

The Coast Guard mandates that vessels must maintain a lookout and signals should be used when close to other boats. Eyewitness accounts suggest that the barge crew only warned the tugboat operator moments before the crash.

In the moments leading to the collision, the Hobie Getaway sailboat, carrying five campers and a counselor from the Miami Yacht Club, was struck shortly after 11 a.m. Mila Yankelevich, 7, and Erin Victoria Ko Han, 13, died soon after the collision. A third girl, 10-year-old Ari Buchman, succumbed to her injuries days later, according to the Coast Guard.

Emergency responders quickly arrived at the scene, and all six occupants aboard the sailboat were rescued from the water. Rescue teams included Miami Beach Fire Rescue and the Coast Guard. Despite wearing life jackets, two girls were reported to be in critical condition at Jackson Memorial Hospital.

The Miami-Dade Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed that Mila and Erin drowned while the investigation continues. The Coast Guard reported that the vessel operators had no signs of impairment from drugs or alcohol.

As the investigation unfolds, officials from the Coast Guard have requested the public’s patience. “We are committed to a thorough investigation to uncover all relevant facts,” said Coast Guard Capt. Frank Florio.