Third Elimination in ‘La Casa de los Famosos México’ Tonight

México City, Mexico – Tonight, ‘La Casa de los Famosos México‘ will see its third contestant eliminated in the ongoing third season. Fans eagerly await the announcement of the eliminated participant at the gala scheduled for 9:30 PM CDT.

Last Thursday, five contestants were nominated: Ninel Conde, Mar Contreras, Facundo, Alexis Ayala, and El Guana. Ninel Conde recently won the opportunity to save someone from being nominated and chose to protect her fellow contestant from the Fourth Day.

On August 10, the reality show’s second elimination resulted in the departure of Adrián Di Monte under controversial circumstances due to a tight voting situation. The public’s votes will again determine tonight’s elimination, creating high tension among contestants and viewers alike.

The voting process allows fans to support their favorite contestant through an official website, with premium subscribers able to cast ten votes. As the votes come in, social media predictions reveal a tight race, with Ninel Conde and Mar Contreras leading the popularity polls.

The gala can be watched live in Mexico on Channel 5 and Channel Las Estrellas, with streaming available on ViX. Fans are keen to see who will leave the house this week, especially after the last week’s surprise eliminations.

As the season progresses, viewer engagement is at an all-time high, reflecting the show’s popularity in Mexican culture. Whichever contestant is eliminated tonight will face the public and the reality of their departure from the famous house.