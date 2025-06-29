Thomas Bjorn Eyes First Major Win at U.S. Senior Open

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Thomas Bjorn is in contention for the U.S. Senior Open title after a strong showing on Saturday at The Broadmoor Golf Club. The 54-year-old golfer, who switched to a long putter last year, shot six birdies to finish at 7-under par, just one stroke behind the leaders.

After years of struggling with his short game, Bjorn made the switch in hopes of revitalizing his career. He expressed relief about playing stress-free golf, saying, “I’m just going to try and not have that stress in my life, and try to enjoy the last few years I have where I can play and be competitive.” His unorthodox putting style seems to be paying off, particularly during the crucial round on Saturday.

At the top of the leaderboard, Bjorn trails Mark Hensby, Padraig Harrington, and Stewart Cink, who are all tied at 8-under. Despite his impressive round, Bjorn remains humble, stating, “Victories come to you, and if it’s tomorrow, great. If it’s not, then there’s another major in a few weeks, and then we’ll try again.”

The leaders faced their own hurdles on Saturday. Cink, after a strong showing, noted the course’s challenges, particularly the unpredictable slopes and fast greens. “There’s some holes out there that can produce all kinds of scores,” Cink said. “So I’m sure tomorrow we’re going to have quite a bit of ups and downs, all of us.”

Harrington, meanwhile, had a mix of triumph and trouble, finishing his round strong with a birdie on the 18th hole. He described the atmosphere as buzzing, stating, “There’s a great atmosphere. It was special to hole out on the 18th.” As the final round approaches, excitement grows among fans anticipating a dramatic finish.

The final round is set to begin at 7 a.m. on Sunday, with the lead group teeing off at 8:50 a.m. Bjorn and his fellow competitors will battle not only for the championship but for their place in golf history.