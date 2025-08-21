Thomas Doherty to Star in Off-Broadway’s Little Shop of Horrors

New York City, NY — Scottish actor Thomas Doherty, known for his roles in Disney’s “Descendants” and HBO Max’s “Gossip Girl,” will make his New York stage debut in the off-Broadway revival of “Little Shop of Horrors“. The production opens on September 5 at the Westside Theatre, where Doherty will portray Seymour, a florist with a very unusual plant that feeds on human flesh.

Doherty joins Madeline Brewer, star of “The Handmaid’s Tale