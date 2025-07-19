Thomas Frank Addresses Son Heung-min’s Future at Tottenham Ahead of Season Opener

London, England — Thomas Frank, the new manager of Tottenham Hotspur, has not decided whether Son Heung-min will continue as captain of the team. During his first official press conference on Friday, Frank addressed various topics, including player contracts and his plans for the upcoming season.

Son, 33, has just one year left on his contract, and there are no indications he will extend it. Frank was cagey when asked about Son’s future. “I haven’t decided anything on that,” he told reporters. He added that his primary focus right now is on preparing for the friendly match against Reading on Saturday.

Frank confirmed that Son would captain the team for one half of the match, with Cristian Romero wearing the armband for the other half. Romero has drawn interest from Atlético Madrid, but Frank expressed doubt about whether they could make a competitive offer.

On the subject of Son’s commitment, Frank stated, “Right now I have a player that is fully committed and training well.” He acknowledged that long-tenured players often face pivotal decisions. “There will always be a decision for the club to take,” he added.

Frank emphasized his desire for the team to be “brave, aggressive, and attacking.” He shares chairman Daniel Levy’s ambition to win both the Premier League and the Champions League but insists that the immediate goal is to be competitive in all four competitions.

“I think we’re probably not the favorites,” he noted regarding the league title. “There are probably three teams at least ahead of us, but we will do what we can to build a strong and competitive team.”

Frank is also focusing on injury management, recognizing that his predecessor, Ange Postecoglou, struggled with player availability due to a demanding schedule. “Hopefully, we can make good decisions about when to rotate and when to rest,” he said.

As for the squad, Frank will have several new signings and young players available, including Mathys Tel and Kevin Danso. The team looks to rebound from a disappointing 17th place finish last season.

Frank’s tenure begins with a loaded preseason schedule, culminating in a match against Paris Saint-Germain for the UEFA Super Cup on August 14. This matchup could be pivotal for Frank, who seeks to add silverware to his resume.

“This is the easy part now – the honeymoon,” Frank remarked. “But five or six weeks down the line, it’s reality.”