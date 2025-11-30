Thomas Müller Eyes MLS Cup Final Against Messi’s Inter Miami

Vancouver, Canada – Thomas Müller, the star forward for Vancouver Whitecaps FC, has expressed a strong desire to compete against Lionel Messi in a possible MLS Cup final. Müller hopes to face Messi’s Inter Miami team after the Whitecaps play against San Diego FC in the Western Conference final on Saturday.

Vancouver comes into this game with momentum after defeating LAFC in a penalty shootout. Müller reflected on his history with Messi, stating, “To me, Messi is the greatest player we have in this game … but I will hunt you [Messi] again.” The German footballer has rich experience from past encounters, including the thrilling 2014 World Cup final, where Müller led Germany to victory over Argentina.

At age 36, Müller continues to be a driving force for the Whitecaps, who are making their first appearance in a Western Conference final. He emphasized the excitement that comes with high-stakes matches, saying, “When you get closer to finals, you get to play better teams… That’s it, and that’s what I want to do again and again.”

The Whitecaps are currently riding high after a record-breaking season, which includes securing a spot in the Concacaf Champions Cup final and winning their fourth consecutive Canadian Championship. As they prepare for the high-pressure match in San Diego on Saturday, Müller commented on the value of the experience gained through the playoffs. “Nobody remembers the quarterfinals. The goal is always to get to the final, and that’s our next step,” he noted.

Vancouver will face San Diego FC amid expectations of a sold-out crowd over 35,000 people at Snapdragon Stadium. Müller’s teammate, midfielder Sebastian Berhalter, acknowledged the pressure but remains focused on enjoying the game. He said, “We’re playing a soccer game and alongside a bunch of best friends, and we’re just going out there and having a good time.”

Manager Jesper Sørensen praised the team’s adaptability as they face injuries heading into the match. Key player Tristan Blackmon will be unavailable due to suspension, leading to changes in the lineup. Sørensen stated, “It’s helped us throughout the season that we can do different things, that we have tactical flexibility.”

With the opportunity to face either Inter Miami or New York City FC in the final, Müller and the Whitecaps remain focused on their immediate task against San Diego FC. “We have some things we can do if we really need to get the game going the way we’d like to,” Sørensen said, hinting at their strategic depth.