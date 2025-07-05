Thomas Müller Reflects on Manchester United Move, Says It’s Too Late

MUNICH, Germany — Bayern Munich legend Thomas Müller has revealed that he once thought about a move to Manchester United but now believes it’s too late for such a transfer.

The 35-year-old forward’s 17-year career in Munich is nearing its conclusion, as he is set to leave Bayern after the team’s campaign ends this summer. During his time with the club, he has achieved remarkable success, scoring 250 goals and collecting 33 major honors.

Müller, who won the World Cup with Germany in 2014, was not typically a figure in transfer talks, but interest in him grew during Louis van Gaal‘s managerial tenure at United. Van Gaal managed a young Müller in Munich, which fueled speculation about a potential transfer.

In a recent interview, Müller acknowledged his former links with United, stating, “Yeah, I thought about it. There were some moments I thought it would be nice to experience it.” When asked if a move to Old Trafford would interest him now, he humorously replied, “Now? No, no. I’m not the right guy for them and they are not the right club for me. They won’t have fun and I won’t have fun so that’s not a match!”

This summer, Manchester United is recovering from their worst-ever Premier League season. Despite the rough past, they have shown they can still attract top talent in the transfer market. While the club may not pursue Müller this summer, he has garnered interest from Major League Soccer, Fiorentina, and Fenerbahçe.

Müller’s farewell to Bayern marks the end of an era for the club and its fans as they celebrate the accomplishments of one of their greatest players.