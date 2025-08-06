Sports
Thomas Müller Signs With Vancouver Whitecaps FC: A Major MLS Acquisition
Vancouver, British Columbia – German soccer star Thomas Müller has officially signed with Vancouver Whitecaps FC as a free agent, the club announced on Wednesday. The deal, set to run through the end of the 2026 season, marks a significant moment for both the player and the team as they aim for success in MLS.
Müller, who has an impressive record of 250 goals and 276 assists in 756 appearances, joins the Whitecaps after a renowned 25-year career at Bayern Munich. Vancouver acquired his Discovery Priority in a deal that involves up to $400,000 in General Allocation Money, including $300,000 guaranteed for the current and next seasons.
<p"Thomas is a world-class player – the ultimate Raumdeuter; interpreter of space – known for his elite chance creation, unmatched spatial awareness, and relentless off-the-ball movement," said Axel Schuster, the Whitecaps’ CEO and sporting director. “We are proud to welcome Thomas to Vancouver. This is a transformative moment for our club and our city.”
During his time at Bayern, Müller won 33 titles, including 13 Bundesliga championships, two UEFA Champions League titles, and two FIFA Club World Cups. Internationally, he played a key role in Germany‘s 2014 FIFA World Cup victory and is the third-highest goal-scorer in the nation’s history.
“I’m looking forward to coming to Vancouver to help this team win a championship,” Müller stated. “I’ve heard great things about the city, and I can’t wait to play in front of the supporters at BC Place as we head toward the playoffs.”
Currently, the Whitecaps sit second in the Western Conference, boasting 45 points. They reached the MLS Cup final earlier this year and had a league-high four representatives at the 2025 MLS All-Star Game. As Müller joins the squad, questions remain about his integration into the team’s tactics alongside players like striker Brian White.
Schuster emphasized how Müller’s veteran experience and leadership will enhance the team: “He not only brings a winning pedigree and exceptional football intelligence, but also a tireless work ethic.” Müller will initially be a non-Designated Player, with a reported salary of $687,000 for the remainder of this season.
Fans eagerly anticipate his debut, which is expected to be on Aug. 16 against LA Galaxy, with eligibility for selection as early as Aug. 9 against Sporting Kansas City. Müller’s arrival signals both the Whitecaps’ ambition and the transforming landscape of MLS.
