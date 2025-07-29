Thomas Müller in Talks with Vancouver Whitecaps for MLS Move

VANCOUVER, Canada — Bayern Munich legend Thomas Müller is in negotiations with the Vancouver Whitecaps to join the Major League Soccer (MLS) team this summer, sources confirmed to The Athletic.

The 35-year-old World Cup winner announced in a weekend video that his next adventure would take him “across the pond.” Müller is expected to sign a non-designated player contract with Vancouver worth approximately $750,000 for the remainder of 2025.

This move is contingent upon an agreement between the Whitecaps and FC Cincinnati regarding Müller’s MLS discovery rights. FC Cincinnati currently holds these rights after having discussions with Müller’s representatives last winter.

Sources indicate that Cincinnati is asking for about $400,000 for the discovery rights, a fee similar to what Charlotte FC received for Marco Reus’s rights in 2023. Cincinnati previously negotiated with Müller but lacked the roster space to accommodate a designated player deal.

If finalized, Müller would become the highest-profile signing in Whitecaps history. Other Canadian teams, like Toronto FC and CF Montréal, have had high-profile signings such as Sebastián Giovinco and Didier Drogba, but Vancouver has not yet acquired a player with Müller’s esteemed background.

During his time at Bayern Munich, Müller scored 250 goals and provided 223 assists over 16 years. He won 33 trophies, including 13 Bundesliga titles and two Champions League titles. He has been a key player for the German national team, earning 131 caps and scoring 45 goals.

Müller’s arrival would provide a significant boost to the Whitecaps, who currently sit second in the Western Conference, just one point behind the leaders, San Diego FC. The Whitecaps made it to the continental final of the Concacaf Champions Cup and recently eliminated Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami along the way.

As Müller transitions from his successful career in Germany, he looks poised to make a major impact in MLS and help elevate the Whitecaps’ championship aspirations.