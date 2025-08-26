Thomas Rhett Tops Billboard Country Charts Again

BROOKINGS, South Dakota — Thomas Rhett continues to dominate the music scene as his latest single sits at #1 on both the Mediabase and Billboard Country Airplay charts. This marks his third week at the top of the Billboard tally and his first on Mediabase, making it his 24th career #1 hit.

The single is the second from his seventh studio album, About a Woman, and has also reached #1 in Canada. Rhett’s success showcases his ability to resonate with fans, solidifying his place in country music.

Rhett is set to resume his Better in Boots Tour this Thursday in Brookings. The tour will continue through early October, including two shows at Fontainebleau Las Vegas on October 3 and 4. Fans eagerly anticipate his performances, which are known for their energy and connection to the audience.

As Rhett takes the stage again, music lovers are excited to see how his new songs will perform live.