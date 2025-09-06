St. Thomas Set to Challenge Idaho in College Football Showdown

ST. PAUL, Minn. — St. Thomas will face Idaho in Week 2 of the college football season on Saturday. Fans can catch all the action on ESPN’s new streaming service.

St. Thomas (1-0) kicked off their Division I era with a strong 35-13 win over Lindenwood in their opener. Quarterback Andy Peters led the team, completing 11 of 18 passes for 172 yards and two touchdowns. Running back Joseph Koch added to the score with 154 rushing yards and a touchdown.

The Tommies showed a balanced offensive attack combined with solid defensive performances from Ryan Sever, who made 10 tackles, and Nick Hand, who recorded eight tackles and one pass breakup. This balanced effort positions St. Thomas confidently as they head into their road game against Idaho.

Idaho (0-1) comes into this matchup after a narrow 13-10 loss to Washington State in their opener, a hard-fought and defensive battle. St. Thomas will look to capitalize on Idaho’s recent struggles as they test their identity on the road.

This exciting college football matchup promises to bring plenty of action, making it a must-watch. Fans are encouraged to tune in and catch all the live action.

Live stream St. Thomas vs. Idaho on ESPN; however, regional restrictions may apply.