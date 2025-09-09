Thomas Tuchel Faces Challenges Ahead of World Cup Qualifiers with England

BIRMINGHAM, England — As the clock ticks down to the 2026 FIFA World Cup, England’s head coach Thomas Tuchel knows the urgency of delivering better performances from his team. With the international break underway, Tuchel faces significant challenges as England prepares to play Andorra on Saturday and Serbia on Tuesday.

Tuchel, who has only led England for four matches, is aware of the tight schedule leading up to the World Cup. His team’s past performances, including a lackluster 1-0 win over Andorra and a 3-1 defeat to Senegal in June, have raised concerns about the team’s cohesion and effectiveness under his management.

In the wake of these struggles, Tuchel is focused on instilling a more organized and purposeful style of play. “The model starts now,” he said last week, as he aims to streamline the player roster and improve England’s tactical approach on the pitch.

This week’s training sessions have concentrated on key aspects of Tuchel’s vision, including effective ball possession, pressing the opposition, and defensive strategies. He emphasized the importance of adapting club play styles to fit the national team’s needs, stating that the players need to make these tactics “easy, understandable, and transferable to the pitch.”

An additional hurdle for Tuchel is the different nature of these qualifying games compared to the tournament environment England will face next summer. He learned this firsthand during the Club World Cup experience in the U.S., where harsh conditions posed difficulties for training.

Concerns also loom regarding player roles, particularly for Declan Rice, who traditionally plays as a defensive midfielder. However, with limited options at this position, Tuchel will need to explore new combinations, potentially pairing Rice with players like Elliot Anderson or Ruben Loftus-Cheek in a double No. 6 setup.

Injury setbacks have left key players such as Jude Bellingham and Bukayo Saka unavailable, creating an opportunity for other attackers to step in. Marcus Rashford is seen as a key asset, possibly filling a critical offensive role alongside captain Harry Kane.

As the team gears up for these vital matches, Tuchel remains optimistic, hoping to use this time to refine the skills necessary for success at the World Cup. “We need to show more intensity and keep building towards our goals,” he asserted.