Thompson Overcomes Injury to Reach Wimbledon Fourth Round

London, England – Jordan Thompson has battled through a back injury to reach the fourth round of Wimbledon for the first time in his career.

The 31-year-old Australian has played a staggering 14 sets to get this far, despite his earlier retirement at Queen’s Club two weeks ago due to the same issue. Heading into the All England Club with tempered expectations, Thompson relied on sheer determination to defy the odds and injury throughout the tournament.

“I think anyone that knows me knows that, if we’re playing a game of marbles or cards or whatever, I’m competitive,” Thompson said after his third-round victory. “I want to win no matter what.”

With a thick back brace aiding his efforts, Thompson has been receiving essential support from Australia’s Davis Cup captain Lleyton Hewitt. A veteran of the game and the last Australian man to win the singles title at Wimbledon, Hewitt’s presence has boosted Thompson as he navigates through the pain.

Thompson managed a remarkable comeback in the first round, rallying from two sets down to defeat Matteo Berrettini and survived a five-set battle in the second round. He later secured a pivotal victory in four sets to reach the fourth round for the first time.

“I’m grateful that Rusty’s (Hewitt) there, because he’s done everything in tennis,” Thompson stated. “He knows how I’m feeling, so sometimes he’s talking more than my coach.”

As Thompson looks ahead to his upcoming match against World No. 5 Taylor Fritz, he remains confident despite the challenge. “I’m not going on the court if I don’t think I can win,” he said. “I won last time and it was on grass.”

While Thompson enjoys this moment, he realizes the competition is fierce, stating, “With Rusty in my corner and my warrior spirit on full display, my fight isn’t finished yet.”