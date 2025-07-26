Thorbjorn Olesen Leads at 2025 3M Open Heading into Round 3

BLAINE, Minnesota — Thorbjorn Olesen holds a one-shot lead at the halfway point of the 2025 3M Open held at TPC Twin Cities. Olesen, who is 35 years old, achieved a score of 17-under par through the first two rounds, marking an impressive run toward his first PGA Tour title.

Following closely behind Olesen is Jhonattan Vegas, sitting at 13-under after an equally strong performance. The low-scoring nature of the tournament means that multiple players, with 23 contenders within five shots of the lead, are eyeing a breakthrough on Moving Day.

Viewers can catch the action of Round 3 starting on Saturday. Golf Channel will begin coverage at 1 p.m. ET, followed by CBS from 3 – 6 p.m. Early streaming will be available on NBC Sports App and PGA Tour Live, starting at 8 a.m. ET.

Olesen, with nine international victories under his belt since 2010, is one of the players hoping to capitalize on the tightening race as the FedEx Cup Playoffs approach. He carded a second-round score of 66, demonstrating both skill and strategic prowess on the course.

Among those sharing the spotlight are Tony Finau and Rickie Fowler, aiming for better positions in the FedEx Cup standings. With only two weeks left before the playoffs, the stakes are high for players like Adam Scott and Max Homa, who are eager for wins to secure their futures.

As the weekend progresses, the pressure will surely mount, making for an exciting day of golf at TPC Twin Cities.