Sports
Thorbjørn Olesen Scores First Ace at 3M Open
Brooklyn Park, Minnesota — Thorbjørn Olesen has been riding momentum all week at the 3M Open, following up a blistering opening 62 with a 66 on Friday, taking a one-shot lead into the weekend.
However, that momentum was momentarily stalled on Saturday. After a challenging start, Olesen, 35, managed only a single birdie through his first seven holes. As he faced a packed leaderboard, many players thrived in the favorable conditions at TPC Twin Cities.
Everything changed at the 209-yard par-3 eighth hole. Olesen struck an iron shot that landed softly, tracked toward the flag, and went in. A roar from the crowd confirmed the excitement: it was the tournament’s first ace and Olesen’s first career hole-in-one.
This pivotal moment not only boosted Olesen’s confidence but also propelled him to 17-under, tying him with Kurt Kitayama, who shot an impressive 11-under 60 to take the lead.
Olesen, previously ranked 129th in the FedExCup, is now back in contention as he aims for his first PGA TOUR victory. This week in Minnesota could be pivotal for Olesen as he seeks to improve his season standing and secure a spot in the upcoming FedExCup Playoffs.
As the tournament continues, Olesen’s performance could signal a change in fortune for the talented Dane.
