News
Thousands Affected by Christmas Morning Power Outage in Independence
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) – A power outage impacted thousands of customers in Independence on Christmas morning, affecting around 2,168 residents near Drumm Farm Golf Club.
The city of Independence reported the outage affected a widespread area, prompting numerous calls from residents concerned about the loss of power during the holiday.
As of Thursday afternoon, many customers had their power restored, according to the city’s outage viewer website. However, the exact cause of the outage has not been disclosed.
The Independence power department worked quickly to resolve the issues, ensuring safety and a return to normal operations. City officials reassured the community that more updates would follow regarding the incident.
This outage serves as a reminder for residents to have emergency plans in place, especially during winter holidays when storms can arise unexpectedly.
