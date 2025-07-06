Sports
Thousands Attend Funeral for Football Stars Diogo Jota and André Silva
GONDOMAR, Portugal — Hundreds of people gathered outside the Igreja Matriz on Saturday for the funeral of football star Diogo Jota and his brother, André Silva, who died in a car accident in Spain last Thursday.
The Liverpool players, including captain Virgil van Dijk and Andy Robertson, were among those attending the funeral, carrying red flower wreaths adorned with the numbers 20 and 30, representing the jersey numbers of Diogo and André, respectively.
As they arrived, the players received a solemn applause from fans gathered outside the church, with one woman shouting “¡Força!” reported BBC journalist Sofia Ferreira Santos from the scene. Other Portuguese players from rival teams also came to pay their respects, as did representatives from clubs both within Portugal and around the world.
This moment of mourning resonated throughout the football community. Earlier, family members, including Rute Cardoso, Jota’s wife, and their parents, arrived at the church as a private procession, which was respected by the gathered crowd.
“It is a truly emotional experience to see Liverpool players, the Portugal national team, and many others arriving together to honor Diogo Jota and André Silva,” Ferreira Santos expressed. Many players were visibly affected, wiping tears as they bid farewell to their teammates and friends.
Meanwhile, at Anfield Stadium in Liverpool, thousands also honored Jota’s memory with a large floral display, remembering the player who scored 65 goals in 182 appearances since joining the club in 2020.
