News
Thousands Lose Power After Tower Falls in Carol Stream
CAROL STREAM, Ill. – More than 25,000 ComEd customers lost power Friday after a communications tower fell on power lines around 11 a.m. The incident occurred near Schmale and St. Charles roads, affecting customers in Wheaton, Carol Stream, Winfield, and Hanover Park.
ComEd confirmed the tower, which does not belong to the electric utility, interrupted service for thousands. By 8 p.m., power was restored to most affected customers. Officials said they are committed to ensuring reliable energy service and swiftly worked to resolve the outage.
The outages arrived on one of the hottest days of the year, with temperatures in the 90s and heat index values nearing 100 degrees. In response, Carol Stream shared several cooling centers for residents. Locations included the Fountain View Recreation Center, open until 10 p.m., and the Carol Stream Public Library, which closed at 6 p.m.
Community leaders urged citizens to stay cool by keeping blinds closed, staying on lower floors, and drinking plenty of water. As businesses and park facilities closed due to the outage, Coral Cove Water Park announced it would not open for the day.
ComEd advised customers to check their website for updates on restoration efforts and reported that crews were on site working diligently to restore power as quickly as possible.
