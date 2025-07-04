Sports
Threat of Storms Looms Over Fluminense vs. Al-Hilal Match
ORLANDO, USA – Fluminense will face Al-Hilal in the quarterfinals of the FIFA Club World Cup on Friday, July 4, 2025, at 4 p.m. Brasileirão time (3 p.m. local), despite looming storm warnings. Local meteorologists predict thunderstorms and heavy rain could disrupt the match at Camping World Stadium.
Storm-related game delays have significantly impacted the tournament. So far, six matches have been postponed due to weather alerts, including two played in Orlando. On June 17, the match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Ulsan started over an hour late. Additionally, the June 20 game between Benfica and Auckland was halted for two hours at halftime.
In the event of severe weather, local authorities will issue alerts advising people to leave uncovered areas, including the stands and the field, to ensure safety.
As of now, with about three hours remaining before kick-off, the match is scheduled to proceed as planned. Fluminense advanced to the quarterfinals after defeating Inter Milan in the previous round, while Al-Hilal eliminated Manchester City.
The winner of this match will face either Chelsea or Palmeiras in the semifinals. Kick-off following a weather delay could lead to the match being extended into extra time or penalties if required, should the game end in a draw.
