Three Arrested in Livingston for Child Exploitation Charges

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) – The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested three individuals in connection with child exploitation following an investigation that began in July. The suspects, identified as Austin Fridge, 30, John Gabriel Sullivan, 51, and Caleb Blayne Yates, 22, face at least one count each of pornography involving juveniles.

The investigation was prompted by cyber tips received from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC). According to Sheriff Jason Ard, the suspects were booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center. “Additional charges are possible on these suspects pending further forensic investigation,” Ard stated.

Fridge, from Maurepas, Sullivan from Holden, and Yates from Livingston were apprehended in conjunction with the ongoing efforts of law enforcement to combat online child exploitation. The sheriff did not disclose further details about the nature of the evidence collected during the investigation.

This arrest is part of a broader initiative targeting child predators. The Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force has reported a surge in activities aimed at safeguarding minors from online threats, resulting in numerous arrests in recent months.

The case highlights the ongoing concern regarding child safety in digital spaces, and authorities urge parents to remain vigilant about their children’s online activities.