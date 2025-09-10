Three Arrested in Violent Kidnapping of 1-Year-Old in California

CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif. (KABC) — A man and his parents have been arrested in connection with a violent kidnapping involving a 1-year-old, prompting an Amber Alert this past weekend.

Dragan Antonescu, 20, along with his parents, Viorel Ilie, 48, and Marioara Ilie, 40, are facing multiple felony charges including kidnapping and assault with a deadly weapon, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Authorities allege that the suspects assaulted Antonescu’s estranged girlfriend in a Target parking lot on Sunday before kidnapping her young son, Enzo, at knifepoint. The woman was taken to the hospital for injuries sustained during the incident.

The assault and kidnapping prompted an Amber Alert. Fortunately, the FBI and local law enforcement located the suspects and the child in Winslow, Arizona, later that day. Enzo was reported safe and unharmed.

The Department of Children and Family Services is now coordinating Enzo’s return to California. The suspects are awaiting extradition back to Los Angeles County.