Three critically wounded in shooting at Dallas ICE office

DALLAS — Three people were critically wounded at a Dallas ICE facility Wednesday morning, and one shooter is dead, police sources tell WFAA.

Police responded to the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement office shortly before 7 a.m. at 8101 North Stemmons Freeway, near Interstate 35E. Sources reported that police were searching for a possible sniper or multiple shooters, but it was unclear if there were any additional shooters involved in the incident.

Authorities confirmed that one shooter was found dead on the roof of a nearby immigration attorney’s office. The condition of the victims remains critical, but further details about their injuries were not immediately available.

A massive police presence remains at the scene, with Texas Department of Transportation cameras capturing dozens of police and emergency vehicles along the access road off I-35E.

WFAA has reached out to Dallas police and ICE officials for an official statement regarding the situation. This is a developing story, and updates will be provided as more information becomes available.