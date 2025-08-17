News
Three Dead, Eight Hurt in Brooklyn Restaurant Shooting
Brooklyn, NY — Three people were killed and eight others wounded in a shooting early Sunday morning at a restaurant in the Crown Heights neighborhood. The incident at Taste of the City Lounge, located at 903 Franklin Avenue, occurred just before 3:30 a.m., according to NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch.
The victims were three men aged 27, 35, and one whose age has not been disclosed. Emergency Medical Services transported the eight injured individuals to local hospitals, although their conditions have not been reported.
No arrests have been made, and the NYPD is still searching for the gunmen. Officers recovered at least 36 shell casings from the scene. Witnesses told police they heard multiple shots as patrons prepared to leave the establishment.
Commissioner Tisch addressed the media and described the incident as unusual. “We have the lowest number of shooting incidents and shooting victims seven months into the year we’ve seen on record in the city of New York,” she said. “Something like this is, of course, thank god, an anomaly and it’s a terrible thing that’s happened this morning.”
The NYPD is conducting an investigation into the shooting and has urged residents to avoid the area, as heavy police presence continues at the scene. Taste of the City Lounge, which opened in 2022, serves American and Caribbean cuisine and features a full bar, DJs, and hookah.
As the investigation unfolds, officials are reviewing CCTV footage and interviewing witnesses in hopes of identifying the suspects.
