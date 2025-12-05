Three Drivers Battle for F1 Championship in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates — Lando Norris, Max Verstappen, and Oscar Piastri meet in Abu Dhabi as title contenders for the 2025 Formula One World Championship. The three drivers, separated by only 16 points, prepare for the season finale after a dramatic 23-race campaign.

Norris leads the championship with 408 points, followed by Verstappen at 396 and Piastri at 392. This marks the first time in 15 years that three drivers are fighting for the title in the final race.

On Thursday, they faced the media in a press conference arranged by the FIA, securing promotional attention as photographers captured their every move. “I’m just enjoying being here,” said Verstappen, who emphasized that he approaches this race with “nothing to lose.”

Norris, while feeling pressure as the leader, stated he is focused on enjoying the moment and spending time with friends. “I really don’t think of it at all until you guys ask,” he said, referring to the media’s constant questions about the championship. “I come into the weekend just playing golf and having a good time.”

Piastri, aiming to become the first driver to win titles in F1, F2, and F3, expressed confidence and acknowledged that he feels less pressure than his rivals. “I’ve been on the opposite side of the championship battle in the junior categories,” he said, reflecting on his previous experiences.

As the race approaches, potential team orders could come into play for McLaren. Norris explained that if circumstances arise during the race, they might need to consider allowing teammate Piastri to pass if it benefits the team’s championship chances.

“Honestly, I would love it. But I don’t think I would ask,” Norris said, highlighting the complex dynamics at play. Both drivers agree that no formal discussions about team orders have taken place.

Family support remains important for the three drivers as they prepare for the pivotal race. While Norris plans to have friends and family present, Verstappen revealed that his parents would not attend. “My dad is rallying in Africa,” he shared.

Looking ahead, each driver is aware of what they must do to win the title. For Norris, any podium finish guarantees him the championship. Verstappen needs to finish well ahead of Norris, while Piastri requires a victory and favorable results for both of his competitors.

The excitement builds as fans anticipate the season finale, where history will be made and one driver will emerge as the 2025 World Champion.