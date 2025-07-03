Three Hoos to Compete in 138th Wimbledon Championship

London, England – The world’s oldest tennis tournament, Wimbledon, kicks off its 138th edition this Monday, featuring three players from the University of Virginia. Danielle Collins and Emma Navarro will compete in the women’s draw, while Chris Rodesch will make his Grand Slam debut.

Emma Navarro, currently ranked No. 10 by the WTA, enters Wimbledon following a disappointing performance at the French Open, where she exited in the first round. The Charleston, South Carolina native is eager to bounce back after a strong showing earlier this year at the Australian Open, where she reached the quarterfinals. In 2024, Navarro advanced to the Wimbledon quarterfinals, defeating notable players like four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka and world No. 2 Coco Gauff before falling to the eventual runner-up, Jasmine Paolini. She is set to start her campaign on Tuesday, July 1, facing Petra Kvitová.

In addition, Navarro was recently announced to compete in the mixed doubles at the US Open alongside world No. 1 Jannik Sinner in August. This will mark her third appearance at Wimbledon.

Danielle Collins will also look to make a mark as she makes her seventh appearance at Wimbledon. After deciding to postpone her retirement at the beginning of the season, Collins has achieved some success in 2025, winning two matches at the Australian Open and one at the French Open. In 2024, she reached the round of 16 at Wimbledon, her best performance to date. Collins will open her match on Tuesday, July 1, against Camila Osorio, carrying a WTA ranking of 54.

Chris Rodesch, a 2024 graduate from Virginia, will be making his Wimbledon debut after successfully qualifying last week. Rodesch won three straight matches to secure his spot, including a crucial victory over Márton Fucsovics, which featured a tiebreak win in the fourth set. Earlier this year, he attempted to qualify at Roland Garros but lost in the first round. Rodesch’s ranking has climbed from 299 in January to 163 as he heads into Wimbledon. At Virginia, he helped the Cavaliers win two National Championships and three ACC Tournament Championships, earning honors as a three-time ITA Singles All-American. He will face Pablo Carreño Busta, ranked 94th, on Monday, June 30 at 9:00 AM EST. If Rodesch prevails, he could meet Alexander Zverev, the world’s No. 3 player.

All Wimbledon matches are available for streaming on ESPN+.