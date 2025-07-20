Three Illinois Nursing Homes Cited for Severe Violations Leading to Resident Deaths

CHICAGO, IL — The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) has reported that three nursing homes in the Chicago area received the most severe type of citation under the Nursing Home Care Act. The alarming violations were issued to Alden Estates of Huntley, Bria of Palos Hills, and City View Multicare Center in Cicero.

An ‘AA’ violation, the most serious type, is only given when an event at a nursing home directly leads to a resident’s death. This classification underscores the critical nature of the conditions reported at these facilities.

The IDPH released its 2025 First Quarter Report of Nursing Home Violations that highlights significant concerns within the state’s nursing homes. In total, 243 violations were documented in the first quarter of the year, showcasing a disturbing trend in nursing home care.

The report points to the importance of oversight in healthcare facilities and encourages residents and family members to report any signs of neglect or abuse. Information on how to file a complaint against licensed healthcare facilities in Illinois is readily available through IDPH’s official channels.

As Illinois residents gain awareness of these violations, there is a greater emphasis on ensuring safe and compassionate care for the elderly. This incident highlights ongoing issues within the healthcare system, prompting public calls for accountability.

The IDPH aims to improve care standards in nursing homes and stresses the necessity for vigilance from both the authorities and the public to prevent future tragedies.