Three Injured in Multi-Vehicle Crash on Pennsylvania Turnpike

BENSALEM TWP., Pa. — A multi-vehicle crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike left three people injured Monday afternoon. The incident happened shortly before 3 p.m. on I-276 East, between the Willow Grove and Bensalem exits.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, the crash involved a commercial dump truck and a contractor van. Eyewitness footage showed significant damage to the vehicles. Three occupants were trapped inside the contractor van and were rescued by first responders.

All three individuals were taken to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital. Their injuries are currently undisclosed. The driver of the dump truck suffered minor injuries but refused medical treatment.

Police reported that the dump truck suddenly veered into the middle lane, colliding with the van and forcing it against the concrete barrier. The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating the incident to determine its cause.

Traffic was heavily affected, with eastbound lanes closed between Exit 343 (Willow Grove) and Exit 351 (Bensalem) as crews worked on the scene. Authorities installed a traffic diversion plan, meaning drivers had to use alternate routes.

All lanes reopened shortly before 11 p.m. on the same day. Police have not announced any charges related to the crash. The investigation continues.