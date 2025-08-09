Three Injured in Shooting Near Times Square, Suspect Arrested

New York City, NY — Three people were injured when a suspect opened fire near Times Square early Saturday morning, according to the New York Police Department (NYPD).

The incident occurred around 1:20 a.m. ET at the intersection of West 44th Street and 7th Avenue. Police reported that two men, aged 19 and 65, suffered gunshot wounds, while an 18-year-old woman sustained a graze wound to the neck.

All three victims were taken to Bellevue Hospital and are in stable condition. The 19-year-old man was shot in the right foot, and the 65-year-old man was hit in the left leg.

A 17-year-old suspect was taken into custody after the shooting, and the investigation is ongoing. Authorities believe the violent outburst escalated from a verbal dispute between individuals in the area.

Witnesses described a chaotic scene, with one photographer, known as Leeroy Johnson on social media, capturing the moment and sharing footage of police and emergency services at the scene. He wrote, “Three people have been shot in the heart of Times Square,” and noted the visible effects with bullet holes in nearby cars.

The area around Times Square is a bustling tourist destination, located close to popular attractions like the Hard Rock Cafe and Minskoff Theatre. This shooting follows a worrying trend in recent weeks, as New York City has seen fewer shooting incidents this year compared to previous years.

In a Monday report, the NYPD indicated that 412 shooting incidents occurred in the city in the first seven months of 2025, marking the lowest recorded number.