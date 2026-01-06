Three Kings Day Festival Rescheduled Due to Weather Concerns

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) – The popular Three Kings Day Festival has been rescheduled to Friday, January 5, from 6 to 9 p.m. due to anticipated inclement weather.

Limitless Community Development announced the change on their Instagram account, expressing excitement for the event. “We are still very excited to have everyone attend!” the organization stated in their post.

The festival is a celebration of the day when the Three Wise Men are believed to have arrived at the birth of Jesus, bringing gifts for the newborn. In the Midlands area, this event is dedicated to honoring that occasion.

Families can look forward to activities such as face painting, balloon art for children, gifts, and photo opportunities with the Three Kings. Organizers are eager to ensure a fun time for all attendees.

Visitors are reminded that a Clear Bag Policy will be enforced at Segra Park, the festival’s venue.

