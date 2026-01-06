Entertainment
Three Kings Day Festival Rescheduled Due to Weather Concerns
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) – The popular Three Kings Day Festival has been rescheduled to Friday, January 5, from 6 to 9 p.m. due to anticipated inclement weather.
Limitless Community Development announced the change on their Instagram account, expressing excitement for the event. “We are still very excited to have everyone attend!” the organization stated in their post.
The festival is a celebration of the day when the Three Wise Men are believed to have arrived at the birth of Jesus, bringing gifts for the newborn. In the Midlands area, this event is dedicated to honoring that occasion.
Families can look forward to activities such as face painting, balloon art for children, gifts, and photo opportunities with the Three Kings. Organizers are eager to ensure a fun time for all attendees.
Visitors are reminded that a Clear Bag Policy will be enforced at Segra Park, the festival’s venue.
For more updates and information, stay tuned to WIS News 10.
Recent Posts
- Lions Close 2025 Season With Final Game Against Bears
- Astrophysicist Ray Jayawardhana Named New Caltech President
- Oklahoma Running Back Jovantae Barnes Commits to Kentucky Football
- AFCON 2025: Quarter-Final Teams Set for Knockout Stage in Morocco
- West Ham Faces Must-Win Clash Against Nottingham Forest
- Damon Wilson to Re-enter NCAA Transfer Portal After Stellar Year
- Explore Portugal’s Serene Beachside Towns Beyond Lisbon
- UTSA’s Kenny Ozowalu Transfers to Oklahoma Football Team
- Juventus Faces Sassuolo in Key Serie A Matchup
- Juventus Aims for Victory Against Sassuolo in Serie A Clash
- Roma Loses 1-0 in Gasperini’s Return to Atalanta
- Prepare for Lorwyn Eclipsed Release on January 23, 2026
- Sebastian Stan in Talks for Role in ‘The Batman Part II’
- Texas Receiver Parker Livingstone Enters NCAA Transfer Portal
- Ivory Coast Faces Burkina Faso in Africa Cup of Nations Clash
- Jadan Baugh Announces Return to Gators Amid Transfer Portal Speculation
- Active Shooter Reported at US Naval Base in Port Hueneme
- Rocket Lab Stock Surges Amid Growing Investor Interest
- Manchester United Considers Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for Caretaker Role
- Atlanta Falcons Fire Coach Raheem Morris After Eighth Straight Losing Season