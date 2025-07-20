News
Three Los Angeles Deputies Killed in Bomb Incident at Training Facility
LOS ANGELES, California — Three deputies were killed early Friday morning in what the sheriff described as the department’s deadliest incident in over 160 years. The explosion occurred during a training exercise when the deputies were attempting to render a device safe.
Detective Joshua Kelley-Eklund, Detective William Osborn, and Detective Victor Lemus all lost their lives when the device exploded at around 7:30 a.m. on the training facility grounds. Sheriff Robert Luna announced the tragic news during a press conference, highlighting the immense loss to the community.
Kelley-Eklund, who had served in multiple roles including field training officer and narcotics investigator, leaves behind a wife and seven children. Osborn was a tenured investigator known for his work in arson investigations and the bomb squad, survived by his wife, also a detective, and six children. Lemus, a seasoned veteran and K-9 handler, is survived by his wife and three daughters.
<p“Between all three members, they have served our community proudly for 74 years,” Luna said, mournfully acknowledging their dedication.
The incident reportedly began when a homeowner in Santa Monica discovered items resembling grenades while cleaning out a garage. The bomb squad was called in and brought at least one of the items to the training facility for assessment when the fatal explosion occurred.
Witnesses described the explosion as feeling like a minor earthquake, with the blast resonating across several blocks. “It was like a .1 earthquake,” recalled one local resident. “It really shook. It felt like something was terribly wrong.”
The Los Angeles Police Department’s bomb squad promptly responded to secure the scene and investigate. Sheriff Luna indicated that fully determining the cause of the explosion could take weeks or even months.
As the community mourns the loss of these dedicated officers, Luna emphasized the dangers law enforcement face daily, reminding everyone how quickly circumstances can turn tragic.
