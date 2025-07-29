Three Missing After Explosion at Horizon Biofuels in Fremont

FREMONT, Neb. (WOWT) – An explosion at Horizon Biofuels in Fremont has left three people unaccounted for. The blast occurred just before noon near Schneider Street and Cloverly Road on Tuesday.

Fremont Mayor Joey Spellerberg confirmed in a press conference that three individuals were inside the plant at the time of the explosion. As of 3:45 p.m., their status remained unknown.

Fremont Fire Chief Todd Bernt stated that nine fire departments and Nebraska’s Task Force 1 are on-site to assist in the search and response efforts. However, crews have faced significant challenges in accessing the building because of collapsed steel.

The mayor assured the public that no other buildings are currently at risk due to the explosion. He expressed gratitude toward the emergency personnel who have responded to the scene.

The public is being asked to avoid the area surrounding the plant, with a three-mile radius cordoned off by the Nebraska State Patrol.

In a statement via social media, Sen. Deb Fischer thanked local law enforcement and fire crews for their swift action and expressed concern for those missing. Meanwhile, Governor Jim Pillen noted that state officials are actively monitoring the situation.

Horizon Biofuels produces wood pellets and animal bedding and employs about ten people. The facility has a production capacity of 20,000 short tons of pellets and has previously received assistance from the state to help reduce waste.

The cause of the explosion remains under investigation as first responders continue their work amid ongoing challenges presented by the fire.